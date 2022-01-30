Bitcoin and Altcoins on the Rise! What awaits Investors in the Coming Days?

Cryptocurrencies have faced sharp drops for a while. So much so that the leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin (BTC) experienced a sharp decline on Monday last week and fell to $ 33,300. This decline in Bitcoin (BTC) also affected other cryptocurrencies in the market and caused great value losses.

However, cryptocurrencies recently started a new bullish wave and prices started to increase. Here is the latest situation in the cryptocurrency market;

Bitcoin (BTC) Breaks $38,000

Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency in terms of market value, took action again after the sharp decline last week and started an increase.

So much so that the leading cryptocurrency rose from $33,000 to over $38,500. With these increases in BTC, the price has increased by more than 8% in the last 1 week.

According to analysts, Bitcoin needs to surpass the $ 39,800 level in order to catch more increases. A break above this level and the daily closing could push the price higher.

As of the time of writing, Bitcoin (BTC) continues to trade at $38,138, with an increase of 1.13% in the last 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Altcoins on the Rise

The recent declines in the crypto money market have also caused heavy losses in altcoins. With these decreases, there have been great decreases in the prices of many altcoins.

So much so that Ethereum (ETH), the second largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization, faced a very sharp decline as of January 24, and the price declined to the level of $ 2,200.

After this decline, Ethereum started a rapid increase and rose above 5% in the last 1 week. As of the time of writing, ETH is changing hands at $2,606, up 2.72% in the last 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap data.

On the other hand, while Binance Coin (BNB) had its share of these decreases, it started a new increase later on. However, despite these increases, BNB continues to trade well below its old price.

According to CMC data, BNB continues to trade at $386, down 1.06% in the last 24 hours.

In addition, when we look at other cryptocurrencies in the top 10, the latest situation in ADA, SOL, XRP, LUNA and DOGE is as follows;

Cardano (ADA) up 1.80% at $1.07, Solana (SOL) up 0.78% at $95.93, Ripple (XRP) up 1.31% at $0.62, Terra (LUNA) down 2.45% at $50.39, and finally Dogecoin (DOGE) up 0.59% at 0.143 It continues to trade in dollars.