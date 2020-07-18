Bitcoin and Altcoin Forecasts Come From Popular Analyst

Popular analyst Crypto Michael made predictions about Bitcoin (BTC) and some altcoins. The analyst said in a statement about Dogecoin (DOGE) that the price hike is not over yet.

Crypto Michael talked about the leading cryptocurrency and altcoins. “Just a friendly reminder about the BTC; weekend movements are known for their low liquidity properties. In particular, it is generally low volume in these narrow ranges. Pay attention to this ”. Analyst also stated that if the support level of BTC is exceeded 9 thousand 200 dollars, it will be easy to increase to 9 thousand 600 dollars.

DOGE also made a statement about

The analyst also made the following statements, guessing about Dogecoin (DOGE), which was on the rise with Elon Musk’s comments:

“Support was held in Dogecoin. There has been an increase of about 20% since the leap after the plan. I don’t think the DOGE rise is over. Especially if XRP will start moving soon. ”

Will Elrond (ERD) Price Go Up?

Crypto Michael, who has also been guessing about Elrond (ERD), one of the most popular altcoins recently, stated that there might be a decrease. Michael said:

“There is a serious drop towards 150 satoshi support levels. Support = 168-173 satoshi level required to continue. Otherwise, this could be a trend changer. ”

The popular analyst also made a guess about Stellar (XLM). Crypto Michael said that XLM is out of the 1-year accumulation range like ADA and ZIL, and the price increase is likely to continue.



