Bitcoin Analyst Explained: Why PayPal News Matters

Popular Bitcoin analyst Willy Woo made a statement that the number of people holding Bitcoin has increased after the PayPal news. Drawing attention to the size of the PayPal user base, Woo said that this group of users who will join the Bitcoin network will significantly increase the number of Bitcoin adopters.

According to PayPal’s statement on October 21, users will now be able to shop with cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin through their PayPal wallet. With this news on the agenda, with the Bitcoin price climbing, the potential changes that can be seen in the crypto money market have been shared by some analysts.

The number of Bitcoin users is rising

Analyst Willy Woo shared the chart below, stating that 2.4% of the world population is Bitcoin in his tweet on October 21. Referring to the chart, he said that Bitcoin is about to move into the early adopters phase.

Willy Woo also shared the number of users of Paypal and Bitcoin on Twitter yesterday. He stated that PayPal has 346 million users and Bitcoin has over 187 million users. However, stating that the data in this share is missing, Woo made a correction on Twitter today. He conveyed the new data as follows:

On-chain HOLDers: 23.4m

Unique users on exchanges: 101m

Total on-chain participants: 187m (upper bound)

PayPal userbase: 487m So yeah, PayPal is bullish AF. Full commentary and datasources threaded below, worth reading 👇 — Willy Woo (@woonomic) October 22, 2020

“This data is a wake-up call”

Commenting on the bullish for PayPal, the analyst said the number of active HODLers on the Bitcoin blockchain network is 23.4 million. While the total number of on-chain users is 187 million, the number of unique users on exchanges is around 101 million. He explained that he based the number of new participants coming to Bitcoin in the light of the data obtained from the Glassnode premium account.

Datasource: new participants coming into Bitcoin (accounting for clustering of wallets belong together), then cumulatively add it together.@glassnode link (premium data which is pay-walled): https://t.co/1Ncbp0KHnrhttps://t.co/jwCl74Y6OP — Willy Woo (@woonomic) October 21, 2020

Willy Woo shared in his later tweets that there are 4.3 user accounts on exchanges for each HODLer on the network. The analyst said PayPal’s move was a wake-up call to on-chain wallet applications. Emphasizing that these wallets need to innovate in many transactions, including making transactions easily with cash from private key management, he stated that they need to level up.



