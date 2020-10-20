Bitcoin Analysis: Which Points Are Important for $ 12K?

Bitcoin price managed to break a strong resistance at $ 11,560; Well, the next target is 12 thousand dollars? Aayush Jindal’s Bitcoin analysis revealed future scenarios for the leading coin and a possible visit to over $ 12,000.

Bitcoin has gained nearly 3% in the last 24 hours and managed to overcome the critical resistance of $ 11,560. Bitcoin is currently trading at $ 11,760. The bulls are now struggling to break the 11,800 resistance.

Aayush Jindal’s Bitcoin Comment: 12 Thousand Dollars is Possible

Bitcoin exhibited a steady outlook at $ 11,350 and $ 11,400. However, it gained momentum over the resistance of 11,500 – 11,560 dollars.

The price climbed above $ 11,700 and the 100 hourly moving average to move into the positive zone.

Although it experienced a slight retracement afterwards, it traded from the weekly record level to as high as $ 11,839.

On the hourly chart of the BTC / USD pair, a triangle pattern is observed with resistance close to $ 11,750.

A successful break above this triangle resistance could play a key role in exceeding $ 11,800.

If 11 thousand 800 dollars are exceeded, a visit for 12 thousand dollars can be realized.

In this case, the next resistance points are located at $ 12,200 and $ 12,500.

Considering the negative scenario for BTC, negative correction may occur if power is not gained over $ 11,750 – $ 11,800.

In this position, the first major support can be positioned near the level of 11,640 dollars.

The main support is currently at $ 11,560, the last break zone.

With the loss of this major support, the price could drop to $ 11,450 and the 100 hourly moving average.

Technical Indicators

Hourly MACD: The MACD is slowly moving in the negative zone.

Hourly RSI: The RSI for BTC / USD is still well above the 60 level with a positive angle.

Main Support Points: $ 11,640 and $ 11,560

Main Points of Resistance: $ 11,750, $ 11,800 and $ 12,000



