Bitcoin Alert from the US Treasury Department

The US Treasury Department announced the development, advantages and risks of digital assets such as Bitcoin in its annual report released today. In the report, which examines cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, stablecoins and digital central bank coins (CBDC), it was stated that these issues should be followed closely.

The US Treasury Department released the Financial Stability Control Council Annual Report today. In the report, digital assets such as Bitcoin were examined under the heading of financial innovation.

The Council evaluating the development of cryptocurrencies; In doing so, he gave examples over Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP and Litecoin. It was stated that the crypto money market, which started to decline after 2018, started to grow again as of this year. At this point, it was announced that the growth in the stablecoin market in particular “overshadowed” other cryptocurrencies.

There is benefit as well as harm

The Treasury Department announced that financial innovation offers many benefits. An example of this was the decrease in transaction costs. In response, it was reported that digital assets such as Bitcoin still represent a small market and carry many risks.

It was stated that digital assets such as crypto money can be traded almost in real time. Council; He said that some countries are planning to issue their own digital currency to take advantage of this technology. In the meantime, one of the most emphasized things was stablecoins, which we can call fixed coins.

Fixedcoins can endanger the system

An example of fixed coins is Tether’s USDT; Circle’s USDC and the Diem project Facebook is trying to develop can be shown. These stablecoins allow for cheaper and faster payments compared to normal.

Ministry of Treasury; He explained that if the use of fixedcoins becomes widespread, payment systems may be compromised. Stating that this is a matter to be approached with caution, the Council members; explained that the use of fixedcoin can affect the modern financial system.

What should I do?

In the report, it was emphasized that each stablecoin may pose a different risk, and the same is generally true for all types of cryptocurrencies and digital assets. It was stated that the regulators in the USA should therefore be in cooperation with each other.

It was stated that large technology and e-commerce companies can start to compete with financial companies, and this may affect existing financial institutions.

The Council, which is under the US Treasury Department, explained what steps should be taken after listing these risks. It will be possible to list these suggestions as follows:

Identifying new digital asset products and services,

Examining the benefits of innovative products for consumers, government agencies and financial markets,

Examining the effects of new financial products and services on financial stability,

Analyzing the risks inherent in financial innovation products,

State institutions to share their findings with the Ministry and other institutions,

Both federal and state level regulators support the development of digital assets and distributed ledger technology.

Evaluation of the current status of digital assets,

Cooperation between federal and state regulators.



