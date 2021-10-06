Bitcoin Advances To US$ 54,000 And Resumes Uptrend

Bitcoin: Last Tuesday (5), Bitcoin (BTC) broke the US$ 50 thousand barrier for the first time in a month. Since then, the main cryptocurrency has perpetuated the strong upward movement and has appreciated by almost 8%, pushing its price to the level of US$ 55,500 — a milestone last recorded on May 11 this year, on the eve of its biggest recent drop. With the market optimistic, some technical indicators already point to an upward trend for the digital asset.

Among them, the “SuperTrend” indicator, available in graphical analysis programs such as TradingView, stands out. The tool, which analyzes the trend of an asset as its price moves over a trading period, registered a high agreement in the main Bitcoin chart times, namely daily, weekly and monthly.

In this context, the upward movement of Bitcoin gains even more strength and confidence, as suggested by some analysts. Check the BTC/USD pair trading charts on daily, weekly and monthly time charts. SuperTrend highlights bull periods in green and bear periods in red (via TradingView).

Towards a new historic top?

Amassing more than $1.02 trillion in its market capitalization, Bitcoin appears to have rebounded after troubled weeks of uncertainty and stringent regulations. With its historic top set at US$ 65,000 since April this year, the digital asset has taken over the main trading zones on its way, with the next resistance located between the levels of US$ 56,000 and US$ 59,000.

For Quantum Economics analyst Jason Deane, the bullish move of the main cryptocurrency is not unexpected: “Bitcoin’s appreciation to the biggest top in five months is no surprise to those who have been following this asset closely in recent months, ” he says to CoinDesk.

As usual, the rise of Bitcoin also influenced other cryptocurrencies, or altcoins. While the Ethereum (ETH) sees a 2.67% daily appreciation, Cardano (ADA) is recovering from a 5% drop and Avalanche (AVAX) faces a 3.60% depreciation.