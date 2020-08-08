Bitcoin Active Address Number Reaches New Summit

Bitcoin (BTC) recently saw its highest level of use since the peak of the previous bull run. As technology researcher Kevin Rook points out, the Bitcoin network registered 1,120,216 active addresses on August 6, 2020.

This is the highest level of use the leading cryptocurrency has seen since it emerged from its biggest bull run since January 2018. At the end of this run, he had taken him to an all-time high of $ 20,000.

Approaching the Top

Remarkably, Bitcoin saw a 2020 high for active addresses, shortly after its previous peak with 1,083,981 active addresses. Bitcoin broke the 1 million milestone while trading at $ 9,300 on November 27, 2017.

The most recent surge in network usage was when BTC competed to reach $ 12,000 again after this price level was brutally rejected on August 1. Most of this growing activity can be attributed to retail investors, given that the number of wallets holding at least $ 10 worth of Bitcoin has risen to 16.6 million, possibly an all-time high, according to CoinMetrics.

Bitcoin whales are losing power, and those with less than 100 BTC in their vaults account for more than half of the cryptocurrency’s supply since April 2010, the US reports.

Nobody Uses Claims

One of the most important arguments of bitcoin opponents is that the best cryptocurrency speculates on the volatility of a single use case in terms of market value. More than a million unique addresses are using Bitcoin, showing continued adoption in the real world behind the scenes.

Meanwhile, Ethereum, whose active addresses more than doubled in 2018, recently reached 626,000 daily active addresses, the highest level in two years.



