Bitcoin, 5 interesting messages that make a sound

Numerous messages have been recorded on the Bitcoin blockchain, ranging from marriage proposals to insults. So what were the most famous and sounding ones?

The most famous of the messages placed on the Bitcoin blockchain was written by Satoshi Nakamoto, the inventor of Bitcoin himself. Bitcoin’s first block, released on January 3, 2009, contained a message referring to its intention to create an alternative form of money in the midst of the 2008-2009 global economic crisis.

The message was the headline of The Times, published in the UK, on ​​January 3, 2009:

“The Times 03 / Jan / 2009 Chancellor On The Brink Of Second Rescue Plan For Banks”

WikiLeaks, which has made a big impact by serving the secret information of the USA to the world, also preferred the way of broadcasting messages with Bitcoin. Responding to a fake news from the far-right wev site 8chan, WikiLeaks used Bitcoin wallets to deliver a message:

“We’re good. The 8chan post is fake. ”

As it is known, WikiLeaks has been accepting donations with Bitcoin for years. The organization has received over 4,000 BTC to date, with a total value of $ 80 million.

The hacker group The Shadow Brokers, which first appeared in the summer of 2016 and publishes the hacking programs used by the NSA, also sent mysterious messages with Bitcoin. Hackers were sending the following message to the NSA with the first character of their Bitcoin address, referring to Rick Astley’s song Never Gonna Give You Up:

Never gonna give you up

Never gonna let you down

So

-I will never give up on you

I’ll never let you down

The addresses to which these messages were transmitted were:

1never9kNNkr27UseZSHnaEHg1z8v3Mbb

1gonnaV3MFNjymS4RGvUbHACstiS8aSYz

1giveGEk184Gwep2KT4UBPTcE9oqWzCVR

1youKBMLEohsexdZtkvnTzHnc4iU7Ffty

1upAbpBEWQ467QNT7i4vBMVPzSfQ3sqoQ

1never9kNNkr27UseZSHnaEHg1z8v3Mbb

1gonnaV3MFNjymS4RGvUbHACstiS8aSYz

11etAyypstpXLQpTgoYmYzT8M2foBSBe1

1youKBMLEohsexdZtkvnTzHnc4iU7Ffty

1downAsBbRQcBfUj8rgQomqhRsNFf1jMo

Another famous message was seen before the third Bitcoin block prize halving. The last block mining pool before this halving in May was mined by F2Pool, and the company placed the following message on the block:

“NYTimes 09 / Apr / 2020 Fed’s $ 2.3 Trillion Plan Differs to Rescue Operation in 2008”

Similar to what Satoshi Nakamoto did for The Times headline, this message referred to the headline of the New York Times on April 9, 2020, stating that the actors that steered the financial markets went beyond what they did in 2008.

The last remarkable message was published recently. While the Bitcoin price broke a new record earlier this month, the oldest cryptocurrency mining pool, Slush Pool, recorded the following headline of the world-renowned news agency Reuters on the 659678th block:

“Dollar Crashed Together With Incentive Package Hopes, While Bitcoin Reached The Highest Level In Its History”

There are 6 ways to put messages on the blockchain using fields like the Coinbase parameter or OP_RETURN. Over the years, the curiosity and desire of human beings to give a message is clearly seen. Many meaningful and sometimes illogical messages are uploaded to the blockchain.

You don’t have to be a Bitcoin miner to publish a message. The messages stay forever on the block where they were written. In order for them to disappear, either humanity or Bitcoin must disappear. With nearly 100 thousand support accounts distributed all over the world, a copy of the message is always left. There are also detailed guides for saving your own messages on the blockchain. For those who do not want to deal with setting up a Bitcoin Core, the Eternity Wall, the Infinity Wall, does all the hard work and ensures your message lives forever. Even if the site crashes or disappears, the message remains on the Bitcoin blockchain for the next generations.

As Nic Carter, known for her investments in bitcoin and anti-authoritarian technologies, said, there are at least 6 marriage proposals on the blockchain. It is not known whether the people to whom the offers were made saw the messages, but when we type the word we want to search after entering Blockchair’s blockchain explorer, it is also possible to see these messages.

There are also swearing and racist insults

It is a fact that more insults and curses are written than marriage proposals. The word starting with the letter N, which is considered a great insult against blacks, whose use is prohibited by law in the USA, has been added to the Bitcoin Cash blockchain more than 60 times so far. There is no specific explanation for the reason why it was added to Bitcoin Cash. The word starting with the letter F, an English swear word, was used more than a thousand. Although these messages do not directly hit the human eye, a number of tools and projects have been developed to uncover these mysteries in the Bitcoin ledger.

A Florida-based agency has developed an interactive art app to decipher blockchain messages and expose them. Messages such as cryptic poems and praises that will remain on the blockchain forever have been transformed into a kind of digital graffiti form.



