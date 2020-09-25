Bitcoin, $ 319 Million Transaction From Ethereum Whales!

Some of the world’s largest cryptocurrency wallets, whose real name is unknown and called whales, began to make million-dollar transactions in Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and XRP as the markets started to recover. Especially it was seen that traders on Binance carried out a large number of Bitcoin transactions yesterday.

$ 72 Million Transaction From Bitcoin Whales!

According to the on-chain data tracking platform Whale Alert, it processed two major transactions totaling 7000 BTC, each worth about $ 36 million. Transactions were recorded from two Binance wallets between two unknown wallets. A third major transaction was the transfer of 3405 BTC from one exchange wallet to another unknown wallet, worth more than $ 35 million.

With three additional transactions, including the cryptocurrency exchange Binance, the biggest Bitcoin whale transactions yesterday are as follows:

2,317 BTC worth $ 24.1 million sent from Binance to an unknown wallet

1000 BTC worth $ 10.7 million sent from Binance to an unknown wallet

3,146 BTC worth $ 32.6 million sent to Binance from unknown wallet

955 BTC worth $ 10.1 million sent to surveillance giant Xapo from an unknown wallet

1100 BTC worth $ 11.3 million sent to cryptocurrency exchange Bitstamp from an unknown wallet

2000 BTC worth $ 20.6 million sent to cryptocurrency exchange Huobi from an unknown wallet

Ethereum and XRP Whales Also Take Action

In addition to Bitcoin whales, Ethereum whales are also on the move. Yesterday, 32371 ETH worth $ 10.5 million was sent to Binance from an unknown wallet. In addition, 197436 ETH worth $ 63 million moved between two unknown wallets.

On the other hand, as with Bitcoin and Ethereum, several large XRP transactions have been carried out in the Ripple network. According to the whale followers, two transactions on the Ripple network were remarkable. The first was the transfer of 50 million 886 thousand 987 XRP worth $ 11.4 million from an unknown wallet to a known Ripple wallet. The second was the sending of 29 million 341 thousand 273 XRP worth 6.7 million from an unknown wallet to Ripple. As is known, Ripple owns more than half of the total supply of XRP.



