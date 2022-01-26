BIS Enters This Altcoin Market: New Projects Coming!

BIS (The Bank for International Settlements) plans to launch new projects on CBDC and DeFi in 2022. In 2022, BIS’s research and development arm will focus on CBDCs, payments and DeFi. Today, when DeFi altcoin is mentioned, the most popular projects that come to mind are LUNA, LINK, AAVE, UNI and OSMO. According to the BIS Innovation Center, 13 out of 17 existing or new projects will involve CBDCs. Despite the bank’s dubious stance towards the industry, the BIS Innovation Center shifts its research focus to developing “DeFi” products.

BIS enters altcoin market

According to the press release, the BIS Innovation Center will launch additional projects in central bank digital currencies and next-generation payment systems, and expand its inquiry portfolio by exploring and developing DeFi applications. “The BIS Innovation Center is now in a stronger position to innovate robustly and sustainably, reap the benefits of digital technology, serve the public interest and work collaboratively with the centre,” said Agustín Carsten, managing director of BIS. In 2019, the BIS launched Innovation Hub, an established research and development arm to help central banks gain in-depth knowledge of new financial technologies, including CBDCs, SupTech, RegTech, and others. Now, the Center seems to be turning its attention to CBDCs and decentralized finance applications.

The bank is also establishing a new project that will be led by the Hong Kong Center and will “explore whether DeFi technologies such as blockchain, tokenization, smart contracts and customer identification can improve finance for small and medium-sized businesses.” On the other hand, the Swiss Center and the Swiss central bank will test new CBDC-related projects using the in-house blockchain Arena, which was built by the Swiss Center of Innovation Center as a testing ground for central banks. According to the bank, a potential area of ​​focus for this project will be DeFi applications.