BIP: Jared Haibon tells what surprised him about fatherhood

Former “Bachelor in Paradise” stars Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconetti welcomed their son Dawson in January, and ahead of Father’s Day, Jared commented on the surprises that come with first fatherhood. Jared and Ashley met in season 2 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2015. Deep down, Ashley knew that they were destined to be together, but they only became a couple in 2018. In June of the same year, Jared proposed and they got married. August 11 , 2019

Ashley and Jared welcomed their son Dawson Dmitry Brady Haibon into the world on January 31, 2022. Dawson’s name is very significant for the couple. Dawson is the surname of Leonardo DiCaprio’s character Jack from Ashley’s favorite movie Titanic. Dmitry is a name that the couple has always liked, and Brady was added to Dawson’s name in honor of NFL star Tom Brady, Jared’s favorite football player. Since Dawson was born, “Bachelor in Paradise” stars Jared and Ashley have shared their experiences as young parents with their social media followers, talking about how much they love their son and what a good kid he is. They share their favorite baby products and tips that will help other parents. Ashley and Jared also praised each other’s parenting skills and marveled at how much their love has grown since they became Mom and Dad Dawson.

In an interview with Bachelor Nation, when asked what surprised him the most about fatherhood, Jared replied: “To be honest, not so much yet. My friends made sure to let me know what awaits me.” Jared also shared that life has been “chaotic” since Dawson was born. “We love him so much, and it’s crazy how much we fall in love with him more every day!” He explained that the chaos arises from the fact that he and Ashley not only became parents, but also opened their business, Audrey’s coffee shop and lounge, in Rhode Island, in the past they moved abroad in a year and bought a new house. However, Jared added that he and Ashley “worked together as a team and make it work!” Jared went on to say that “work together” is his advice for new parents, saying: “Raising a baby, waking up in the middle of the night to feed, changing diapers is a team effort.”

Jared shared that he still enjoys being Dawson’s father the most, “seeing him smile. Smiling is his favorite activity.” He said that fatherhood changed him because it made him “appreciate the little moments more. I’m trying to absorb every second of Dawson at the age he is now. It’s already growing too fast.” “Bachelor in Paradise” star Jared said he’s looking forward to Dawson reaching his milestones in walking and talking, and that he can’t wait to hear his first words. The “Bachelor in Paradise” star shared that he hopes to teach Dawson how to play ball, because sports were a big part of his childhood and really brought him and his father closer together. “My dad is the greatest person I know,— Jared said. “The sacrifices he made for me are something I will never be able to repay him for. I hope I can be half the father that my father is. That’s what being a father means to me.”

Jared has already shown the world that he is a practical dad who adores his son, and he sets an example to other dads who are struggling with fatherhood for the first time. Dawson is so lucky to have his parents Jared and Ashley because they make him the center of their world. Khaybons is another incarnate fairy tale “Bachelor in Paradise”.