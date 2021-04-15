Bioshock may have an open world, indicates job vacancy

Bioshock: At this point, many should already know that there is a new Bioshock under development at the production company Cloud Chamber. And, if a job vacancy published by the studio is any indication, the game can adopt an open world setting.

The vacancy in question is for a senior screenwriter, who will have the main role of “helping in the creation and execution of the main story”. One of the requirements is that the candidate in question be able to “create impactful stories focused on characters in an open world”.

Cloud Chamber in Montreal is looking for a senior writer to "assist in the creation and execution of the core story" for Bioshock.

The text for the function also reports that the candidate will help in the creation of secondary missions, something that has already been present in previous titles in the series, including this BioShock Infinite package (it brings this element even though it is the most linear of the series).

It is worth remembering that the new title of the series was announced by 2K Games at the end of 2019, and has not had many details released so far.