BioShock Is Getting A Live Action Movie Produced By Netflix

BioShock: Netflix announced on Tuesday that it will produce a film based on the BioShock franchise. In addition to the streaming giant, the feature film will have collaboration from 2K and Take-Two Interactive.

The Hollywood Reporter website gave more details on the matter, explaining that the project will be in live action format (with real actors) and that the deal has been closed for almost 1 year. Despite the period, for now there is no writer or director working on a draft of the story.

This is not the first time that the video game franchise is thought of as an audiovisual product. Previously, Universal was playing a project with director Gore Verbinski (Rango and Pirates of the Caribbean).

The idea ended up not going forward because there were creative differences between those involved. One of the questions was about the movie’s rating, while the budget was another issue that caused 2K and Take-Two to “jump out”.

The BioShock franchise was created by developer Ken Levine, and the first title arrived for Xbox 360, PC and PS3 in 2007. Counting the main series, BioShock 2 (2010) and BioShock Infinite (2012) are also part of it.

The plot, which tells a retro futuristic story with philosophical elements of dystopias and utopias, is one of the most praised aspects of the production. So, what did you think of the news? Are you excited to see a movie based on Rapture and the Underwater Universe? Leave your comment below!