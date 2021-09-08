BioShock: Fan Remasters Game on Unreal Engine 5

A BioShock fan, known as noodlespagoodle, is creating a remastered version of the game on Unreal Engine 5. This is a project he’s been working on for a few years, having started with Unreal Engine 4 back in 2014. But with the revamped version of BioShock engine, the result is even more amazing, check it out:

Anyone who played the original BioShock knows well how the setting is one of the most amazing parts of the game. And that’s exactly where the remaster benefits most from the most modern features of Unreal Engine 5, especially in the lighting and shadows, which contribute a lot to the game’s suspense and the beauty of its neon effects in an underwater city.

The most interesting thing about the work is that it is really a remaster. Noodlespagoodle is using BioShock’s original textures, which ensure that the final experience, however refreshed, is still quite evocative of the first game.

The bad news, however, is that the noodlespagoodle project will never be a complete, finished game. The developer and fan of the series has no plans to redo the entire game, nor to make this small snippet available for people to try. Maybe not to make trouble with 2K, or maybe because I don’t have all the time it would take for such a big project. His channel has other interesting work on Unreal Engine, including videos of his own game, called G.R.I.T.