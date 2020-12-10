BioShock 4: details indicate a possible open world RPG

2K Games’ newest studio is in charge of the long-awaited BioShock 4 and some recent job openings seem to reveal details about the game. What you can understand from these spots is that the course of the classic FPS series may be very close to changing in the new generation.

There are opportunities for designers of different specialties and artificial intelligence programmers, and there is a warning mentioning the preference for developers who already have experience with RPGs and dialog systems.

Another mention of the game they are working on says that the world will be very dense and with a more intelligent urban crowd system. They are not exactly traits we expect from an FPS, but from a normal RPG like the ones in the Fallout or The Witcher series.

It is worth mentioning that this is not the first time that Cloud Chamber has posted its job opportunities. In August of this year, they were looking for someone to model the new world they were creating. Although it is not such a good clue of the location of the new game, it is to be imagined that it is something not seen in its predecessors.

All that is known with complete certainty is that BioShock 4 continues in the early stages of its development, so it should take a while to see concrete news. And you, are you excited for what awaits us in this sequence?



