Biopic about Amy Winehouse Gets a Major Update After Several Years On the Shelf

The long-awaited biopic about Amy Winehouse, “Back in Black,” is getting a significant update after years of production gridlock. Announced back in 2018 and signed by Winehouse’s own estate, the biopic reportedly hopes to document the star’s rise to fame before her tragic death in 2011. creating world hits such as Rehab, You Know I’m No Good and Back To Black. She later became the first British woman to win five Grammy Awards in 2008.

In the first major Back to Black update in years, Deadline announced that Sam Taylor-Johnson has been appointed director. Taylor-Johnson, who previously directed the biopic The Boy from Nowhere, is best known for her directorial work on the first installment of the Fifty Shades of Grey franchise in 2015. Her involvement in this latest Amy Winehouse project follows years while the film was in limbo. Work on the painting is now, as they say, progressing quickly.

Related: Michael Jackson Biopic Should Avoid The Blinker Bohemian Rhapsody Mistake

Responding to the news on social media, Taylor-Johnson called this opportunity her “dream job.” The script for the film “Back to Black”, created by Studiocanal in collaboration with Alison Owen, Debra Hayward and Tracey Seaward, has reportedly already been written by BAFTA-nominated screenwriter Matt Greenhalgh. Although the casting of Amy Winehouse herself has not yet begun, the film’s progress is taking place against the backdrop of the great success of other biographical films released in recent years, such as Bohemian Rhapsody, Rocketman and Elvis, which tell about the lives of major musicians. Now that the film has a director, the next important milestone will be finding the right actor to play the iconic singer.