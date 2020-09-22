Bionic Eye Providing Vision Ability Developed

Scientists from Manosh University have made a new discovery that could be a hope for visually impaired people. Researchers who have been working on this project for about 10 years have developed a system that will enable visually impaired people to see again.

Many people around the world have been seeking solutions for visually impaired people for a long time. Although many solutions have been developed in the bionic field, none of them were of a size that could solve the problem of the visually impaired on a large scale. However, according to one claim, this situation has changed.

A team from Monash University claimed that they have developed a system to enable the visually impaired to see again. This is the world’s first bionic eye and has been in development for nearly 10 years, according to the team. The team that conducted the study calls this bionic eye “Gennaris bionic vision system”.

The world’s first bionic eye to be a solution for the visually impaired

Working by bypassing damaged optic nerves, the bionic eye enables signals to be transmitted from the retina to the brain’s visual center. The user needs to wear a specially designed headgear that contains a camera and wireless transmitter.

Professor Arthur Lowery from Monash University said, “Our design creates a visual pattern from the combination of phosphene up to 172. This provides information for people to watch indoor and outdoor spaces and recognize the presence of people and objects around them.” Researchers are trying to improve their systems to help people with incurable neurological problems.

Professor Lowery stated that if successful, the Monash Vision Group will research new products that will focus on people with incurable vision problems. Thanks to this system, hope can arise for visually impaired people. In addition, the researchers saw very few side effects in their tests on sheep, and now they are preparing to take it to the next level for the first human clinical tests.



