Biomutant: THQ Nordic launches new trailer

The publisher THQ Nordic revealed on Thursday (25) a new trailer for Biomutant, featuring more gameplay scenes and a combat full of combos against enemies and bosses.

The trailer also confirmed the start of the pre-order and the bonuses that will be available to players who pre-purchase. Among the main novelties of the package is the mercenary class, which offers a unique set of skills through the use of a katana and blades and brings a samurai look to the protagonist. According to Experiment 101, the class will be included with the hero’s physical Super SKUs in all orders made exclusively in digital format.

For those interested in acquiring the mercenary after the game’s launch, it is possible to purchase it as an additional DLC in the stores of the platforms that support the game. In addition, PS4 users will be entitled to an exclusive theme in addition to the rest of the pre-sale rewards.

Biomutant will be released on May 25 for PS4, Xbox One and PC. At the moment, nothing has been confirmed about new generation optimized versions, so everything indicates that it will be playable on PS5 and Xbox Series S / X via backwards compatibility.