Biomutant: The Study Responsible For The Game Clarifies its Duration; Details

Biomutant: The title developed by Experiment 101 and edited by THQ Nordic arrives on May 25. Its director clarifies in how many hours it can be completed.Biomutant is just around the corner: it lands on PC, PS4 and Xbox One (compatible with PS5 and Xbox Series X | S) on May 25 and the studio responsible for the title, Experiment 101, continues to offer details about the game. On this occasion, it has been its director, Stefan Ljungqvist who has shared information about the estimated duration of the title through the GamingBolt medium, ensuring that one of the developers has not yet completed it 100% after 65 hours of play.

Going into the details, Ljungqvist has specified the differences between playing a quick game in search of reaching the credits and squeezing all the possibilities that the title offers: “our estimate for a game where you skip the dialogues and videos, skip the side missions and you focus on the story is about 12 or 15 hours ”, he assures. He also highlights the aforementioned 65 hours of one of the study members, in reference to how much the duration changes depending on the type of player you are.

Biomutant: Open World, Action and Vehicles

The title edited by THQ Nordic is in the middle of a promotional campaign, and in recent days it has offered valuable information to users. A couple of weeks ago we saw a new trailer focused on the vehicles that we can use to travel the world: mounts, flight machines, underwater vehicles and more. In addition, we recently had the opportunity to know the details of its combat system and the possibilities of exploration, thanks to the 12-minute video shared by the Game Informer medium.

After a long development starring several delays, Biomutant will be available on May 25 on PC, PS4 and Xbox One. Of course, it will be playable on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S.