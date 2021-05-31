Biomutant Listens to Criticism: It Will Be Updated With a Patch Full of Improvements

Biomutant: Experiment 101 will implement changes to Biomutant following community complaints; They will also fix bugs and improvements after listening to feedback. Experiment 101 is working on a new patch for Biomutant with a lot of changes with community feedback for reference. The update, which is coming “soon,” will apply some of the most popular demands from players, including fixes for identified bugs and “feedback based changes” from those initial buyers.

“We are working on the rhythm of the dialogues, narrator settings, difficulty settings, video settings such as depth of field or motion blur, loot and enemy settings, as well as sound and combat,” they say. in a message posted on the social network Twitter. The patch is contemplated for the versions of Biomutant of PC and consoles (PlayStation and Xbox). More specific details about the changes and improvements that this patch will incorporate have not transpired; nor the arrival date, but they anticipate that it will be soon when we can check it.

Biomutant, now available on PC, PS4 and Xbox One

The premiere of Biomutant has had very different opinions from both the specialized critics and the players. The work of Experiment 101 is now available on PC (Steam and Epic Games Store), PS4 and Xbox One; also on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S with improvements via backward compatibility.

In our analysis published in MeriStation, we accuse that “Biomutant fails to hit the mark with any of the ideas it proposes.” An open world title “generic and unattractive throughout the hours […] a mixture that points beyond what they could really fulfill”. While we praise its crafting system and visual direction, its open world is archaic, with a low-quality narrative and a storyteller that slows the pace of games. Hopefully some of these issues will be solved with the next patches.

To that we have to add the combat, without depth, and technical problems in the console version. Biomutant has become a divisive title capable of surprising many and disappointing others. If you have any doubts about which version to choose, in this video you can see a graphical comparison between PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X | S.