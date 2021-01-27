Biomutant is listed for May; no preview for versions

Through its social networks, developer Experiment 101 announced the official release date of Biomutant, which is expected to arrive on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on May 25, 2021.

Unveiled in 2017, the past three years have been pretty quiet for Biomutant, with little publicity material being presented to the public, including only concept trailers. Since then, the game has suffered punctual postponements, but has never come out of the developers’ plans. Now, the title finally gets more concrete information, although the release date was also apathetically announced. Check it out below.

So far, nothing has been said about improved versions of PS5 and Xbox Series S / X, so it remains to wait for more details to confirm whether Biomutant will be optimized for the new generation or will be playable only via backward compatibility on the consoles.

What is your expectation for Biomutant? Will the game suffer another postponement? Leave your opinion in the comments.