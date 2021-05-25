Biomutant is An Animal That Tries to Bite More Than it Can Chew

Biomutant had a long journey to finally reach our homes. Developed by a team of only 20 people, the game was revealed to the public in 2017 and has been present at several video game fairs since then, drawing attention for its different premise and the caliber of its developers, responsible for the Just Cause series.

Despite being the debut game from the Swedish studio Experiment 101, many players were left with high expectations around its release due to the involvement of former Avalanche Studios employees and the ambitious focus of the adventure. Biomutant brings an open world journey full of ramifications in the narrative, in addition to deeply integrated RPG and action systems, but his high ambition has not been achieved. Want to better understand what went wrong? Then check out the full review below!

A world full of wasted potential

Biomutant stars anthropomorphic animals that, through a series of mutations, not only manage to talk to each other, but also carry firearms, learn martial arts, organize small businesses and develop large machines and cities. At first glance, its post-apocalyptic universe seems quite captivating, and the plot with an environmental message is a good enough hook to play the story ahead.

Here, despite all the dangers that still exist on the planet full of radioactive zones, the Tree of Life continues to bless local creatures. However, its roots are under threat, and it is necessary to choose the best way to face the challenges and save it from misfortune. The problem is that the different tribes of the world have a different view on how to deal with this, which generates even more confrontations.

In addition to the Biomutant world being open, the player is also free to choose not only the order in which he intends to face the missions, but also the way to face the problems, since there is an active system of morality working at all times during the missions. their conversations and branched narrative. Building an open world that can be approached in the order desired by the player is intrinsically challenging and, in many ways, the developer was not so successful in this daring endeavor.

The biggest problem with Biomutant scenarios is how empty they are. No matter how you intend to view your navigation, the different biomes simply do not deliver enough attractions along the way to reward exploration. With such a vast map, the waste of potential and how poorly connected the areas were even more striking. Walking across the open plains is tedious, and trying to climb rock formations is a nightmare thanks to inaccurate controls.

A different animal

In addition to a much more complex world than the studio was able to fit in, Biomutant also struggles to cope with its diverse RPG mechanics. In a first contact, everything also looks wonderful here: you create your own protagonist rodent choosing from several basic appearances, choosing from the size of the ears to the color of the coat, going through basic ideas of build attributes.

You can choose whether your hero will be better suited for short- or long-distance combat, with a lot of brute force, or more dedicated to elemental attacks. Among the elements, it is still possible to dedicate points to make it more fit and resistant to certain topics, such as fire, ice and radiation. It seems like a full plate for lovers of the genre, especially since you can continue to shape these assignments throughout the campaign.

But what does it matter when the powers are all so dull to use? Most of Biomutant’s enemies are walking bullet sponges, and no matter what type of attack you use, your offensives never seem to have any impact. Combat lacks politeness and, even if you activate the aim lock, most of the time you just hope that your attacks take the right direction and cause the desired effect.