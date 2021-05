Biomutant Gets Trailer Honoring Star Wars Day

Biomutant: THQ Nordic released on Tuesday (4) a new trailer for Biomutant, joining the wave of May 4 and paying due homage to the legendary saga of George Lucas. Check it out below:

The unpublished images of Biomutant, presented entirely as if they were a dramatic trailer for Star Wars, bringing more details of gameplay, mechanics and maps.

Biomutant will be released on May 25 for PS4, Xbox One and PC