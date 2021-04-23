Biomutant gets new trailer showing the game world

Biomutant: Those who are curious to check out what Biomutant has to offer were grateful for the launch of a new game trailer, this one focused on showing the world in which the adventure takes place.

The recording in question has more than a minute and brings several open areas, ruined buildings and many other elements composed with very vivid and distinct colors. In addition, we also have the chance to see that the weather conditions will vary from time to time, with moments of sun, snow and more.

See the video below:

Biomutant will be available in versions for PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4 from May 25.