Biomutant confirms its release date

THQ Nordic and Experiment 101 finally announce the release date of their action adventure for PC, PS4 and Xbox One and present their different editions.

Finally, and after several months of uncertainty and some other delay, Biomutant, the open world action adventure video game from THQ Nordic and Experiment 101, will arrive on May 25, 2021 on PC, PS4 and Xbox One. Those responsible have announced, also presenting two collector’s editions with the so-called Atomic Edition and Collector’s Edition with various extras, already available for reservation.

Biomutant arrives in May 2021

Let’s see what each of these special editions of Biomutant contains with the Atomic Edition of 399.99 euros and the Collector’s Edition of 109.99 euros, both already available to reserve through the official game page, although at the moment You can select Spain from the countries available for purchase.

Biomutant Atomic Edition Contents

Base game

Diorama (60x23x30 cm)

Metallic box

T-shirt (sizes L or XL)

Mouse pad (80×35 cm)

Illustration on cloth (A1 size)

Soundtrack

Premium box

Biomutant Collector’s Edition Contents

Base game

Figure of the protagonist

Illustration on cloth (A1 size)

Soundtrack

Premium box