Biohazard will reunite their classic line-up for concerts in the UK and Europe

It is reported that Biohazard are going to reunite their classic line-up for a series of concerts in the UK and Europe in 2023.

The iconic Brooklyn hardcore band is apparently going to reunite with founding member Evan Seinfeld, the bassist/vocalist who left the band in June 2011.

Both Brooklyn Vegan and Stereogum announce that Seinfeld, Billy Graziadei (guitar/vocals), Bobby Hambel (guitar) and Danny Schuler (drums) will play together as Biohazard on the last day of the Bloodstock Festival in Catton Park, Derbyshire, on August 13. 2023.

The band will then perform at Dynamo Metalfest, which will be held from August 19 to 20, 2023 in Eindhoven, the Netherlands.

Biohazard has not yet officially confirmed the news of Seinfeld’s return.

Speaking with Metal Injection back in March, Graziadei from Biohazard said about the future of the band: “You know, we talk a lot. I was with Evan at the memorial of my friend Scott, whom I just mentioned, and it was great to see him. Danny, Bobby and I talk quite often, and during the pandemic there were a few people who wanted to play bass for us. And then during the pandemic, we discussed everything and talked heart to heart. And basically the result was this: life is too short.

“If we can’t take anything out of this pandemic, if we’re going to do something, let’s get the group together again. I am the only member of the band who is still actively engaged in music. I know guys do things here and there, but that’s what I do with what I like. It’s me, so I’ll keep going.”

Seinfeld last spoke to NME in October 2020, during which he ruled out the possibility of reuniting with his Biohazard bandmates.

“I love Biohazard; it’s just that my natural flow switched to something else because I wanted to write music in a different style – and I never wanted to disrespect Biohazard in a way that didn’t match its roots,” he said. “The beauty of Biohazard is that it was 100% authentic. It was purely from the bowels of Brooklyn. We created a genre and put hip-hop into metal. We put peanut butter in chocolate.”