Bing wants to replace it if the search engine leave Australia

The fight between Google and the Australian government continues, with the search engine threatening to stop operating in the country if a fee for displaying local news is charged. Now, a new company has entered the dispute: Microsoft, which guarantees the functioning of Bing in place of the competitor if he decides to leave the region.

According to the Reuters news agency, the information was confirmed by Prime Minister Scott Morrison. He spoke directly with the company’s CEO, Satya Nadella, who guaranteed interest. Currently, Bing is the second most used search engine in the country – with the leader having 94% domain.

Google has threatened to remove the search engine from Australia if the tax for local media outlets is approved and has even made an open letter to prevent regulation. Currently, the process is in the stage of public hearings.

What Microsoft says

“We recognize the importance of a vibrant media sector and public interest journalism in a democracy, and we recognize the challenges that the media sector has faced for many years due to transformative business models and consumer preferences,” said a spokeswoman. from the company. Google did not comment on the case.