Binding of Isaac to receive new expansion in March

The third expansion of The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth finally got a date to debut on Steam: March 31. This is the same DLC that was announced in August 2018 as an Antibirth-based package, which was made by fans.

As you can see in the video below, the package in question will finally bring a real cooperative mode to the game (with two Isaacs on the screen), as well as new characters and items (apparently, at least 130 of them), more levels and other additions.

Did you like the news? It is worth mentioning that to play the third expansion of The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth you must have the previous two, and that the Switch will also receive the new DLC on a date to be announced.