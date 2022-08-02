Bindi Irwin’s daughter Grace recognized the photo of the late “crocodile grandfather” Steve Irwin: “All love”

A future crocodile hunter. Bindi Irwin’s daughter, Grace, knows all about her late grandfather, Steve Irwin.

“We are having a little construction to make our habitat of Tasmanian devils @australiazoo even more beautiful,” the 24—year-old Dancing with the Stars graduate captioned a cute Instagram video about her 16-month-old girl on Sunday, July 31. Grace’s favorite role? Visiting Grandfather Crocodile. All love.”

Touching footage shows how a baby in a pink vest over a matching sweater and gray trousers approaches the fence at the zoo. A sign on the fence shows a photo of Steve, who died in 2006 at the age of 44 after an accidental stingray attack.

“Do you see him? Is he here? Bindi asks her daughter, running up to the poster. “Grandfather Crocodile”.

After receiving a little encouragement from her mom, Grace waves a photo of her late grandfather. “Good girl,— says Bindi. “I love you, darling. Grandpa Crocodile loves you too.

The conservationist welcomed her baby girl with her husband Chandler Powell in March 2021. “Her little wave gives me pleasure every time,” commented 25-year-old Powell on the Instagram upload.

After her father’s death, Bindi worked hard to continue his legacy at the Australian Zoo with her mother Terri Irwin and brother Robert Irwin. The children of the late “Crocodile Hunter” star have paid tribute to Steve several times over the years, as has Powell, who married Bindi at the zoo in March 2020.

“Thank you for inspiring me and the whole world to love all wildlife,” the Florida native wrote on Instagram during Steve’s birthday celebration in February 2020. — You would be so proud of Bindi, Terry and Robert continuing the amazing work you started. We will all make sure that your message lives on for generations.”

On the eve of her wedding, a graduate of Bindi, the Jungle Girls, told Us Weekly how she hopes to “include” her father in the ceremony. “I really wanted Dad to be a big part of the day… and I think it’s going to be something special because I feel like his spirit lives in us,” Shouts! This is what the Irvins star said in September 2019. “It will be a celebration of family and friends, our wildlife, and I think that evening it will be about our life together and family reunification. It will be beautiful.”

When the couple became parents in March 2021, they paid tribute to Steve through their child’s nickname. “Grace Warrior Irwin Powell. Our graceful warrior is the most beautiful light,” Bindi explained on Instagram at the time. “Grace is named after my great-grandmother and relatives in the Chandler family who lived in the 1700s. Her middle name, Warrior Irwin, is a tribute to my [late] father [Steve Irwin] and his legacy as the most incredible warrior of the wild. Her last name is Powell, and she already has such a kind soul like her dad.”