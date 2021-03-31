Binary Domain: Daisuke Sato wants to reorganize

In an interview with GameBlog last Wednesday (24), Daisuke Sato, creator of the Yakuza franchise, stated that he intends to revive the Binary Domain shooter on the current consoles, making some minor adjustments in relation to the original title.

Developed by RGG Studio and released in the first half of 2012 for PS3 and Xbox 360, the oriental shooter Binary Domain was successful in public criticism, but did not have the same result in number of sales, since the hype of the period was over titles like Max Payne 3, Ninja Gaiden 3, Mass Effect 3 and other great games. Despite this, Daisuke Sato still trusts the project, and does not rule out chances to remaster it with some news.

“Personally, I really would,” said the producer, when asked if he would like to launch Binary Domain again. “If possible, I would like to make some changes that I didn’t get at that time and maybe redo some parts, too.”

Kenzan and Ishin again on the agenda

In February 2021, Daisuke mentioned his interest in bringing Yakuza Kenzan and Ishin to the East, as the titles were released exclusively in Japan and without localization in English. Now, the producer goes back to talking about games, suggesting that the success of Ghost of Tsushima could boost its sales worldwide.

“Even long before Ghost of Tsushima, I wanted to release samurai games like Kenzan and Ishin in the west. Unfortunately, after Yakuza 0, we were too busy remastering the next Yakuza titles for PS4, so we missed the opportunity to work. in some of those other games “, he clarified. “However, in any case, Ghost of Tsushima helped Western players to become more interested in samurai, so I should think about it, as now is a more opportune time to launch these titles.”

What do you think of Daisuke Sato’s statement? Would you like to see a Binary Domain remaster and more Yakuza titles? Leave your answer in the comments.