Binary code: how does computer language work?

Every day, we talk here at TecMundo about computers, data processing and memories. But, has anyone ever stopped to think that all this information is stored in a sequence of codes? The problem is that the computer, being an electronic machine, only “understands” two pieces of information: presence or absence of power, on or off.

In this way, we can only work mathematically with two digits, 1 and 0, to write all other numerical values ​​and, because they are only two digits, we call the binary system. By analogy, when we use the decimal system, we use the Arabic numerals 0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9.

How to convert a decimal number to binary form?

The easiest way to convert a decimal number to binary is to divide it by two. Do the division manually, and write down the rest (as you are dividing by 2, the rest will always be 1 or 0). Take the quotient of that division and continue dividing by two, until the quotient is 1 (2 divided by 2). See example below:

The number, in this case 25, in binary will be 1 + all the remainder of the divisions, from the smallest to the largest quotient, that is, for the computer what we write with the figures 25 is the binary 11001.

How to convert a binary number to the decimal system?

To transform a binary number into a decimal, take each digit of its number separately and convert it into a series of powers of the number 2 (base of the binary system), raising each one to progressive exponents, starting from 0 on the right. Then, multiply the result by the original number. In the case of binary 111010, for example, we have:

111010

0. 20 = 0

1 . 21 = 2

0. 22 = 0

1 . 23 = 8

1 . 24 = 16

1 . 25 = 32. Adding all the products together, we have the decimal number: 58.



