Binance Will Temporarily Stop Ethereum Transactions Before Updating

Binance announced that it will support the Ethereum update. Binance will cease Ethereum transactions prior to the update.

The Berlin update on Ethereum will likely take place on April 15th. Binance will also cease deposits and withdrawals for ETH and ERC-20 tokens on the same day. During the update, it will be possible to continue trading with ETH.

Some of the gas calculations made in Ethereum are expected to change with the Berlin update.

With a 24-hour volume of $ 1.3 billion on the Binance exchange, ETH saw ATH, rising to $ 2,228 on April 13. Crypto money reached a market value of $ 255 billion.

According to CoinGecko data, Ether, which saw an increase of 3.5 percent during the day, is priced at $ 2,211.