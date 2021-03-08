Binance Will Support Theta Network Update

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has announced that it will support the Theta Network update. The update will take place on March 11th.
THETA deposits and withdrawals on the Binance exchange will be suspended on March 11. THETA trading transactions will not be affected by the update. Binance will provide the necessary support in case of a technical need for users with THETA tokens in their accounts.
THETA:
- Current price: $ 4.69
- 24-hour increment: 7.5%
- Market value: $ 4.6 billion
- Transaction volume: $ 224 million