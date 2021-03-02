Binance Will Support Filecoin And Kava Updates

Daniel Kucher
Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has announced that it will support Filecoin and Kava updates. Binance will suspend deposits and withdrawals for a certain period of time, but FIL and KAVA transactions will not be affected during the update.

The Filecoin (FIL) update will take place on March 4 at 03:00 CET. Binance will suspend FIL deposits and withdrawals starting March 3 at 19:00 CET.

The Kava (KAVA) update will begin on March 4 at 16:00 CET. Binance exchange will stop depositing and withdrawing KAVA at 12:00 CET on March 4. If Binance does not see a problem with the networks to be updated, deposits and withdrawals will return to normal again.

Filecoin (FIL):

  • Current price: $ 38
  • 24-hour increment: 2%
  • Market value: $ 2 billion
  • Transaction volume: $ 338 million

Kava (KAVA):

  • Current price: $ 4
  • 24-hour increment: 15%
  • Market value: $ 243 million
  • Transaction volume: 102 million dollars

