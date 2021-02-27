Binance Will Support Cardano Update

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has announced that it will support the Mary update that will take place on the Cardano network. There will be no changes to ADA trades on Binance during this update.

Cardano, which has become the third largest cryptocurrency, will experience a hard fork on March 2. The update is expected to take place on March 2.

Deposits / withdrawals will stop

Cryptocurrency giant Binance will suspend ADA deposits / withdrawals starting March 1. In this process, no disruption is expected in the purchase / sale transactions in the stock exchange.

Deposits / withdrawals will be reopened once the update on the Cardano network is found to complete without any problems. Binance’s recommendation is that deposits / withdrawals are settled first.