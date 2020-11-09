Binance will remove 7 trading pairs from the exchange

Leading cryptocurrency exchange Binance has announced that it will remove 7 trading pairs from its platform.

Binance, which is the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange with its transaction volume, reported that trading pairs will be closed in 7 trading pairs tomorrow as of 15:00 and these trading pairs will be excluded from the platform.

According to the statement, the trading pairs to be removed are as follows:

AION / BUSD, DCR / BUSD, EVX / ETH, HC / USDT, ONE / USDC, PAXG / BUSD, VTHO / BUSD.

In the statement, it was noted that users can buy and sell the above crypto coins with other transaction pairs on Binance.

According to the latest data, approximately $ 11 billion worth of trades were made on Binance within 24 hours. A few days ago, the exchange had also decided to exclude Po.et (POE) and Tierion (TNT) completely. These cryptocurrencies will be removed from the stock market on November 12 at 13:00, and trading on the relevant trading pairs will be terminated. Withdrawals for POE and TNT will continue until February 12, 2021, 13:00 CET.



