Binance will remove 5 trading pairs from the list

Leading cryptocurrency exchange Binance has announced that it will remove five trading pairs from its platform starting at 15:00 tomorrow.

AION / BNB, IRIS / BNB, MDT / BNB, NKN / BNB, STORJ / BUSD.

These transaction pairs will not be available after 15:00 tomorrow. Users will be able to buy and sell the above assets with other trading pairs available on Binance.

Binance has been operating since July 2017. The exchange, founded by Changpeng Zhao, is today the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world with its transaction volume. According to CoinMarketCap data, Binance traded $ 42 billion in the remaining 24 hours. Bitcoin makes up the majority of the volume with 53 percent. Similarweb data, Binance.com after the US and Russia show that visitors get the most from Turkey.



