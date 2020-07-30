Binance will release 4 trading pairs tomorrow

Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange, has announced that it will remove 4 trading pairs from tomorrow.

The popular cryptocurrency exchange Binance has announced that it will remove four cryptocurrency pairs from its platform.

In a statement made by Binance, these cryptocurrency pairs are reported to be BTT / PAX, NEO / TUSD, TNT / BTC and XZC / BNB.

As of 15.00, TSI will not be able to be traded in these couples tomorrow. The statement noted that users can buy and sell these crypto coins with other couples on the stock exchange.

Binance had completely removed all three cryptocurrencies from its platform in the past weeks. These cryptocurrencies, consisting of Aeron (ARN), Etherparty (FUEL) and Lunyr (LUN), have been unlisted as of July 20.

According to the latest data, $ 8 billion was traded in Binance within 24 hours. The share of Bitcoin volume in Binance, which is the largest crypto exchange in the world with its trading volume, is over 50 percent.



