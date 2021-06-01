Binance Will Maintain Fiat Currency Transactions

Binance Will Maintain Fiat Currency Transactions. Binance has announced that fiat currency transactions on the exchange will be temporarily suspended for maintenance. The maintenance, scheduled to start on June 2, is expected to take approximately 1 hour.

According to Binance’s statement on Tuesday, a restriction will be placed on fiat transactions on the exchange during maintenance. It was stated that users will not be able to buy/sell with fiat money and send fiat money to their wallets until the maintenance is completed. Spot transactions made in fiat money, on the other hand, can continue in their normal course.