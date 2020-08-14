Binance will distribute $ 16 million worth of SXP to BNB holders over a 12-week period starting Monday.

The cryptocurrency exchange Binance has announced a new campaign that will be distributed $ 16 million worth of SXP to those who hold the exchange’s own crypto currency BNB in ​​their account.

According to the statement, 4 million SXP worth $ 16 million will be awarded at current prices in total over a 12-week period. The distribution will be done weekly, and the amount to be distributed will be determined by the average daily BNB number of each Binance user per week.

The exchange will begin to record BNB balances to calculate the average amount of BNB held weekly at 03:00 CET on 17 August. Users must hold at least 0.1 BNB or more per week to be eligible for rewards.

Distribution of SXP tokens will be met from the current supply in circulation and will be purchased from the market.

Swipe, a digital wallet app and crypto debit card provider that supports multiple assets that allows users to buy, sell and spend various cryptocurrencies, was recently acquired by Binance. After this purchase, the price of Swipe’s SXP token had risen from $ 0.57 to over $ 5, an approximately 800 percent increase.



