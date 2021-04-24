Binance To Perform Maintenance On April 25

Binance announced that it will carry out maintenance work on April 25. On Binance Transactions such as spot markets, deposits / withdrawals will be closed for approximately 4 hours .

Binance, which ranks first among other cryptocurrency exchanges with a daily volume of over $ 120 billion, will make some updates to the system to improve overall system performance and stability. The stock exchange states that futures and options transactions will remain open during maintenance.

Services to shut down during maintenance

Asset transfers and deposits / withdrawals on the exchange will be suspended 10 minutes before maintenance work. When entered into maintenance,

Deposit / withdrawal transactions,

Spot, margin, P2P transactions,

New user registrations,

Cryptocurrency purchases and many other services will be closed.

After the maintenance work is completed; Users will be given 30 minutes to perform transactions such as asset transfer, deposit / withdrawal.