Binance To List Internet Computer

Binance has announced that it will list Internet Computer (ICP). Binance has not been announced when the trading will start.

Binance announced in its Monday announcement that it will add ICP / BTC, ICP / USDT, ICP / BUSD and ICP / BNB to the exchange.

While it is stated that the pairs will be opened when the “necessary liquidity is provided”, it will be announced later on when exactly the users can trade.

Internet Computer is a decentralized network that tries to solve the scaling problem of different smart contracts. ICT is used in the administrative and daily operations of the Internet Computer network.

Dfinity Foundation has been developing this platform for smart contracts since 2016. Internet Computer was launched this month.