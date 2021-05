Binance Suspends Ethereum and ERC-20 Withdrawals

Binance Crypto currency exchange has announced that withdrawals made with Ethereum and ERC-20 tokens will be temporarily suspended.

Binance announced on Thursday morning that Ethereum and ERC-20 wallets will be maintained.

While trading transactions in the exchange will continue in their normal course during maintenance, withdrawals to be made with Ethereum and ERC-20 standard will be stopped.

Binance announced that withdrawals will continue after 1 hour.