Binance Shiba Inu Case: Judge Orders Block!

A Shiba Inu (SHIB) investor has sued leading cryptocurrency exchange Binance to give him the 6.7 billion SHIB he lost after being hacked. Here are the details…

As we reported on Somanews, an investor of Shiba Inu (SHIB), the created cryptocurrency inspired by memes and the leading meme coin Dogecoin (DOGE), is seeking to return the 6.7 billion SHIB lost after the hack to him. He sued the cryptocurrency exchange Binance. According to local cryptocurrency news outlet Livecoins, the Brazilian cryptocurrency trader was hacked in December 2021. At that time, the amount of coins he stored in MetaMask was 27.7 billion SHIB – which now equates to $271,000. Although the trader said he was hacked, he did not explain how the incident happened.

Using the Ethereum Blockchain analysis, the trader found that 6.7 billion of his SHIBs were moved to the leading cryptocurrency exchange Binance. The trader quickly contacted the platform’s support team to ensure the funds could be returned and locked up. Binance’s support team apparently agreed to lock the account, but the money was not refunded. This caused the trader to sue Binance to get back 6.7 billion SHIB. In a court filing, the investor claimed that the funds were part of his family’s livelihood and all of his assets.

Binance opposes the lawsuit

According to Livecoins reports, Judge Ricardo Hoffman ordered Binance to block the “Binance 14” address, citing the hacked address in January 2022. The court order contains the following statements:

THEREFORE, THE DEFENDANT DECLARES THAT THE DEFENDANT HAS BLOCKED WHOLE BINANCE 14 WALLET AND ITS INSTRUCTIONS TO SUBMIT THE APPLICATION ACCESS LOGS (DATE, TIME, IP, TIME ZONE) RELATED TO THE SUCH WALLET.

Binance appealed the case to stop the court from blocking one of their wallets, arguing that it had no affiliation with MetaMask and that the investor’s tokens were hacked while in the MetaMask wallet. The case will be reconsidered by the judge, who will decide its course in the near future. Analysts examining the case consider this to be an “ambiguous circumstance.”