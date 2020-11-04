Binance Retrieves $ 345K of Stolen Crypto Money

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has announced that the $ 345,000 worth of cryptocurrency stolen through Wine Swap has been taken back. After the fraud on Binance Smart Chain, the Binance team announced that the criminals were detected in a short time.

After the launch of Wine Swap, which was launched on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) on October 13 and provides a service similar to Uniswap, criminals disappeared by stealing $ 345,000 worth of cryptocurrency. According to the reports, the stolen coins were converted to Binance Coin (BNB), Ether (ETH) and Chainlink (LINK).

In the news shared in Coindesk, it was said that the stolen crypto coins were transferred from the address “0xa1eaB5F255DD77fED0D8ea81748422ca7ab0eDc4 ″ to the fraudsters’ wallet” 0x4BA023aA9196a354C008aD595F67 “on Wine Swap. Binance stated that they took measures and initiated the necessary work as soon as they detected the stolen crypto coins. Binance explained that by analyzing money transfers to Wine Swap on the blockchain, they can determine which addresses are affected by this attack.

Criminals were quickly caught

The criminals who stole cryptocurrencies through Wine Swap could not be kept in secret and were caught by the Binance team within 24 hours. The scammers said they wanted to cooperate and return the stolen money to users, as they were caught soon. “Analysis of money transfers to Wine Swap enabled us to understand who was affected by this attack and to easily calculate how much we owe them,” Binance said.

It was also stated in the article that Binance was subjected to some criticism regarding the attack in question. A user wrote on Twitter:

“Why do you allow scams on Binance Smart Chain?”



