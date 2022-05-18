Binance Released Two Important Announcements Regarding These Altcoins and These Networks! Here are the details

Popular cryptocurrency exchange Binance has recently released two important announcements on its official website. Here are the announcements and details published by Binance…

Binance Adds Credit/Debit Card Purchase Support for These 5 Altcoins

Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange in terms of market volume, released two important announcements on its official website and Twitter account during the day. In this announcement, Binance announced that it has added credit and debit card purchase support for 5 altcoins.

Users can now purchase ALGO, ALPINE, APE, AVAX, BSW and GAL using credit and debit cards.

The full announcement by Binance is as follows;

Meet new fiat-based listings on Binance via Buy Crypto with Credit/Debit Card. Users can now purchase ALGO, ALPINE, APE, AVAX, BSW and GAL in major fiat currencies using credit/debit cards.

New fiat currencies available for purchasing ALGO and GAL: AUD, BRL, EUR, GBP, NZD, RUB, TRY, UAH

New fiat currency available for purchasing ALGO, ALPINE, APE, AVAX and BSW: BGN

Transactions on These Networks Are Temporarily Suspended

In another important announcement by Binance, the popular cryptocurrency exchange reported that it will stop transactions on certain networks in order to improve the user experience.

In the announcement made by the world’s leading crypto money exchange, the following statements were included;

Binance will be performing wallet maintenance for the following networks from 2022-05-19 06:00 (UTC) to improve the user experience. Maintenance can take about three hours.

Please note:

Withdrawals on affected networks will be suspended from 2022-05-19 05:55 (UTC).

We will restart withdrawals on affected networks once maintenance is complete. No further announcements will be made.

Here is the list of networks that Binance will stop trading for a period of time;

Ambrosus Network (AMB)

Cosmos Network (ATOM)

AVAX C-Chain Network (AVAXC)

BNB Chain (BNB Beacon Chain, BNB Smart Chain)

Bitcoin Network (BTC)

CELO Network (CELO)

Chiliz Chain (CHZ)

Cortex Network (CTXC)

Dash Network (DASH)

Doge Network (DOGE)

Polkadot Network (DOT)

Ethereum Classic Network (ETC)

Ethereum Network (ETH)

EOS Network (EOS)

Fetch.AI Network (FET)

Fantom Network (FTM)

GoChain Network (GO)

Klaytn Network (KLAY)

Kusama Network (KSM)

Litecoin Network (LTC)

Terra Network (LUNA)

Moonriver Network (MOVR)

Neo N3 Mainnet (NEO3)

Polygon Network (MATIC)

POA Network (POA)

Ripple (XRP)

Ronin Network (RON)

Secret Network (SCRT)

Songbird Network (SGB)

Stellar Network (XLM)

Theta Network (THETA)

TomoChain Network (TOMO)

Tron Network (TRX)

VeChain Network (VET)

Wanchain Network (WAN)

WAX Network (WAX)

Walton Network (WTC)

Edgeware Network (EDG)

Parallel Finance Network (PARA)

Kadena Network (KDA)

Astar Network (ASTR)

CertiK Network (CTK)

Lisk Network (LSK)

Bitcoin Cash Network (BCH)

Ravencoin Network (RVN)

eCash Network (XEC)

Zcash Network (ZEC)

Moonbeam Network (GLMR)

Kava Network (KAVA)

Arbitrum One Network (ARBITRUM)

Injective Protocol Network (INJ)

Reef Network (REEF)

REI Network (REI)