Binance recovers $450,000 stolen from Curve Finance

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance announced that it has recovered $450 thousand of the $570,000 stolen from Curve Finance. Binance CEO CZ made a statement.

Hacking and fraud cases have been increasing in the crypto money industry recently. The two reasons behind this are the fact that the industry is new and that hackers have become the focus because of technologies that are still in development. However, companies exposed to hack attacks are carrying out new studies to protect themselves from this situation.

Finally, the crypto exchange Binance announced that it has recovered $450,000 of the $570,000 stolen from Curve Finance. The statement in question came from Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao.

Binance CEO Announces Recovering Stolen Funds From Curve Finance

Changpeng Zhao (CZ), CEO of Binance, gave a good news about the funds stolen from Curve Finance with a statement on Twitter. CZ announced that they had recovered $450,000, or roughly 83 percent of the funds stolen in the attack.

To elaborate, Curve Finance is a decentralized exchange (DEX) running on Ethereum.

CZ made the following statement on the subject:

“Assuming that we would not be able to catch the money, the attackers continued the transfers via Binance in different ways”