Binance Opens Margin Transaction For HOT and CELR

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has announced contracts with USDT margins for Celer Network (CELR) and Holo (HOT). The leverage ratio to be applied in contracts will be a maximum of 25x.

CELR and HOT investors on Binance started trading with the USDT margin as of 10:00 today. Both cryptocurrencies have drawn an upward chart after the Binance announcement.

CELR

Current price: $ 0.09460

Daily increase: 3.85%

Trade volume (USDT): $ 66,129,370.03

Holo (HOT)

Current price: $ 0.0103600

Daily increase: 2%

Trade volume (USDT): $ 132,708,273.29