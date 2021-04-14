Binance Opens Coinbase Stock Tokens

Binance: The cryptocurrency exchange announced on April 14th that it will list Coinbase share tokens (COIN).

Binance will offer the company’s share tokens to its users outside of the US and China, which will be listed on the NASDAQ with the COIN code.

The exchange will not charge commission on share token sales. Users will be able to start trading with the COIN / BUSD parity during the listing. Share tokens will be traded during market hours.

Tesla stock tokens were also listed.

Binance announced its new service on April 12, announcing that it will list Tesla (TSLA) stock tokens. The volume of stock tokens traded with TSLA / BUSD exceeded $ 6 million.