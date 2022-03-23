Binance Made Important Announcements For These 6 Altcoins!

IoTex (IOTX), Avalanche (AVAX), Fantom (GTM) and 3 important altcoin projects were listed on the Binance exchange for new integrations and upgrades. In the continuation of the article, the listing dates planned for the coming days and the actions that users should take are included.

Leading exchange will support IoTex (IOTX) upgrade and hard fork

Binance supports IoTex (IOTX) upgrade and hard fork. According to the statements made during the day, the IoTex (IOTX) upgrade and hard fork will take place at the IoTex block height of 16,509,241 or approximately at 23:00 (UTC) on March 23. IOTX deposits and withdrawals will be suspended from approximately 2022-03-24 22:00 (UTC). The following articles contain the warnings made by the stock market.

IOTX transactions will not be affected during network upgrade and hard fork.

The IoTex (IOTX) upgrade and hard fork will occur at the IoTex block height of 16,509,241. The estimated time is for users’ reference only.

Binance will take care of all relevant technical requirements for all users holding IOTX in their Binance account.

The IoTex (IOTX) upgrade and hard fork do not result in the creation of new tokens.

Once we consider the upgraded network stable, we will restart deposits and withdrawals for IOTX and will not notify users at further notice.

Binance Loans adds 3 more altcoin projects

The leading crypto exchange has added AVAX, FTM, and SLP as loanable assets to its Binance Loans platform. Binance Loans offers a wide variety of options for supported cryptocurrencies, interest rates, collateral assets and maximum loanable limits based on market conditions and internal risk management. Now users will be able to borrow with a variety of cryptos, including BUSD and USDT.

Binance has completed the merger (merge) of Rari Governance Token (RGT) and Tribe (TRIBE). According to the merger, users’ RGT has been converted to TRIBE. Users who own this cryptocurrency can consider:

Withdrawal of Rari Governance Token (RGT) is no longer supported.

Rari Governance Token (RGT) deposits have resumed and users will be able to use the conversion function to exchange their RGT for TRIBE.